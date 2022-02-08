We'll see sunny, gorgeous, and mild afternoon temperatures through the rest of the work week, before our next arctic blast arrives this weekend.
Tonight will be clear and cold, as lows drop to the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures will rebound quickly Wednesday afternoon, with highs reaching the low 60s.
Wednesday Forecast
Cold morning. Sunny and mild afternoon.
- Forecast High: 61°
- Normal High: 57°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
The sunny and mild weather continues through Saturday.
A front moves through mid-weekend and bring colder weather on Sunday. It looks like there will not be much, if any, precipitation with the front, but the temperature will be in the 40s to low 50s on Sunday and Valentine's Day. It will be cold at night with near or below freezing temperatures.
7 Day Forecast
