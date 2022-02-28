It's going to feel like Spring all week! Temperatures will be heat up to the mid/upper 70s this week with sunny skies and low humidity. 

Tuesday's forecast

A cool start, then a sunny and mild afternoon.

  • Forecast high: 67°
  • Normal high: 62°
  • Chance of rain: 0%
Tuesday

What you need to know

Temperatures will warm up steadily through the week, with highs 10 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. We'll see bright sunshine through Thursday, before more clouds move in by the end of the week and the weekend. This weekend, we could see near record-breaking heat, as highs warm to near 80.

Highs This Week

Rain arrives next week, with several days of rain in the forecast.

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.