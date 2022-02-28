It's going to feel like Spring all week! Temperatures will be heat up to the mid/upper 70s this week with sunny skies and low humidity.
Tuesday's forecast
A cool start, then a sunny and mild afternoon.
- Forecast high: 67°
- Normal high: 62°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Temperatures will warm up steadily through the week, with highs 10 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. We'll see bright sunshine through Thursday, before more clouds move in by the end of the week and the weekend. This weekend, we could see near record-breaking heat, as highs warm to near 80.
Rain arrives next week, with several days of rain in the forecast.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.