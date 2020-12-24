A clear and cold start to your Saturday. Its one of the coldest mornings we've had all year.
Weekend Forecast
Sunny and cold on Saturday with highs in the mid 40's but Sunday warms under sunny skies to highs in the mid 50's
- High temperature: 45°
- Normal High: 52°
- Rain chance: 0
Alerts
Temperatures warm through the week, The next chance for rain is Wednesday night into Thursday. We could have heavy rain a few thunderstorms on Thursday and in to New Years Eve. The skies clear out by Friday, New Years Day.
7 Day Forecast
