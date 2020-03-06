Friday Night Forecast
Clear, breezy and cold. Not as windy, but still a noticeable breeze overnight. Lows in the 30s Saturday morning.
- Normal Low: 42°
- Low: 33°
- Chance of rain: 0%
We're number 1! Not that we want to be, but 2020 is off to the wettest start on record in Atlanta by nearly 3" over the second wettest year since 1879. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Vi9GxeYJdp— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) March 6, 2020
What you need to know:
After a chilly start, it will get to near 60 on Saturday afternoon, and it will reach the low 60s on Sunday. The wind will diminish Saturday afternoon. Don't forget to set your clocks ahead Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins. Sunset will be at 7:40 pm on Sunday.
The next chance for rain will not be until next Tuesday. Expect relatively warm weather in the middle of next week. Right now, it does not look like a heavy rain threat next week.
