Relatively warm and mainly dry weather is ahead for the next few days. Showers cannot be ruled out on Thursday, but it will be dry for most of the day. It is about the same story with a slightly higher risk of showers on Friday.
Wednesday Forecast
Mostly cloudy, a spotty shower is possible. Best chance of a shower is north of Atlanta. Warm with highs in the low 70s.
- High: 72°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know:
Scattered showers are possible from Wednesday night through early next week. That may sound quite dreary, but it will not be raining most of the time. There's a 40% risk of showers Thursday through Saturday, with a higher chance of rain Sunday and Monday. It will be in the low 70s Thursday before turning a bit cooler Friday-Saturday. At this point, Monday looks like the coldest day of the stretch.
