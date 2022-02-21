Scattered rain will continue through Monday evening. The rain chances diminish after midnight, with dry conditions just in time for Tuesday morning's commute.
Tuesday Forecast:
Clouds early then partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and very warm for February. Clouds increase during the evening, showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight, especially in northwest Georgia.
- Forecast High: 76°
- Normal High: 60°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
Another system moves in late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The heaviest rain will be in the Northwest Georgia mountains, where rainfall totals could be between 1 to 3 inches. Because of the possibility of flooding with this additional heavy rain, a flood watch has been issued for Fannin and Gilmer Counties from 7pm Tuesday through 7pm Wednesday.
The warm weather, with high temperatures in the 70s continues through Thursday.
A cold front moves through Georgia on Friday. It will bring scattered showers during the day, and the weather turns cooler for the weekend. Look for dry skies on Saturday before a possible return of showers on Sunday. The long-range weather pattern brings much colder weather into north Georgia early next week. It may not get to 50° on Monday!
7 Day Forecast
