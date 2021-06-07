It will be humid and warm all week, with several days of rain in the forecast. Keep those umbrellas handy, we'll see scattered rain and storms most of the week.
Monday's Forecast:
- High temperature: 82°
- Normal high: 86°
- Chance of rain: 80%
Plenty of clouds with morning showers giving way to spotty afternoon t-storms. Some of the storms could produce brief heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.
What you need to know
The weather will remain unsettled all week! We'll see a chance of rain/storms each day this week, with the highest chance of rain Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will heat up this week, with highs near 90 by the end of the work week.
