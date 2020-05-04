We'll see (and feel) howling winds this afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Isolated power outages are possible in north Georgia as the winds could knock own bigger limbs and weaker trees.
Wednesday Forecast
Sun gives way to some clouds. It will be windy with 15-25 mph sustained winds with gusts near 35 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy in the late afternoon with a pop-up shower possible - especially in the mountains.
- High temperature: 73°
- Normal high: 78°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know:
Much cooler temperatures move in tonight. Lows will drop to the 40s across most of North Georgia. Some areas in the mountains could even drop to the 30s in some of the higher elevations.
Expect a lighter breeze with mild sunshine Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Another weather system swings through Georgia on Friday afternoon/evening bringing our next chance of storms. At this point, there's a 50% chance for rain Friday afternoon and night.
The Mother's Day weekend looks dry and relatively cool. It will not get out of the 60s on Saturday. Mother's Day will be sunny and mild in the afternoon, with highs in the low 70s after a chilly start.
