MONDAY:
Rain moves out by 9am. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s through the morning and hover near 50 through the afternoon. It will be very windy today. with gusts between 25-35mph.
- High Temperature: 52
- Wind Chills: 40s falling into the 30s this afternoon
- Rain chance: 80% before 9 a.m.
What you need to know
Tuesday will start off sunny, but we'll see increasing clouds late Tuesday ahead of our next system. Another round of rain moves in late Tuesday through Wednesday. This week will be much colder than last week, with lows dropping to the 20s by Friday morning.
7 Day Forecast
