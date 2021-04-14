Wednesday's forecast

  • High: 81°
  • Normal high: 72°
  • Record high: 88°
  • Rain chance: 40% PM
Wednesday

What you need to know

Temperatures will warm to the low 80s before the rain arrives Wednesday. Rainfall totals will be light, and no strong/severe storms are expected.

Cooler weather arrives Thursday and stays into next weekend. Lows will drop to the 40s Thursday night, with highs in the upper 60s through the weekend.

Highs This Week

