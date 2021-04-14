Wednesday's forecast
- High: 81°
- Normal high: 72°
- Record high: 88°
- Rain chance: 40% PM
What you need to know
Temperatures will warm to the low 80s before the rain arrives Wednesday. Rainfall totals will be light, and no strong/severe storms are expected.
Cooler weather arrives Thursday and stays into next weekend. Lows will drop to the 40s Thursday night, with highs in the upper 60s through the weekend.
