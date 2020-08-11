We will once again see scattered rain and storms this afternoon. Some of the storms will be big rain producers with frequent lightning and strong gusty winds. A few of the storms could become severe.
Thursday forecast:
Partly to mostly sunny in the morning. Some afternoon clouds with scattered t-storms developing. Hot and humid - feels 95-101°.
- High temperature: 92°
- Normal high temperature: 89°
- Rain chances: 60% (afternoon + evening)
What you need to know
There is a better chance of occasional downpours and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Expect a humid/tropical feel with temps in the 70s early and 80s in the afternoon. It will not reach the 90s either day.
The forecast for Sunday looks better, with a lower risk of rain and highs near 90. It likely stays dry and seasonably warm, but not terribly humid, early next week.
Tropical Storm Josephine:
Tropical Storm Josephine is the earliest 10th tropical storm to ever form in the Atlantic. Josephine will not have much of an impact on any land as it moves through the Atlantic Ocean. The forecast calls for the storm to weaken early next week. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.