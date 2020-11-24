Scattered showers move in this afternoon, and heavier rain moves through overnight tonight. Thanksgiving looks dry and warm.
WEDNESDAY:
Cloudy and mild. Spotty showers after 2pm. Rain continues tonight.
- High temperature: 67°
- Normal High: 60°
- Rain chance: 40% PM
The best chance of rain is late Wednesday through early Thursday. The good news is by sunrise tomorrow, the rain is moving out and skies will clear to mostly sunny by Thanksgiving afternoon. It will be very warm with temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the day!
Friday stays dry and warm. A batch of rain moves through Saturday morning, and then heavy rain moves in Sunday. Rain continues through Monday morning, and FRIGID air moves in behind this system. Temperatures fall from near 60 on Sunday into the 40s on Monday and bottom out in the 20s by Tuesday morning! We are watching the chance for mountain snow showers on Monday as well.
