Showers and storms will taper off after sunset, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Tuesday will be hot and humid with more afternoon rain and storms.
Tuesday Forecast:
Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers and storms.
- High temperature: 90°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 50%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
It will stay hot and humid all week, with highs near 90. The heat index will be in the upper 90s this week. On top of that, we'll stay unsettled all week, with afternoon rain and storms in the forecast through the weekend.
Tropical Update:
We are watching a tropical wave that is likely to become a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. The storm will approach The Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday, before approaching either the Gulf or Atlantic Coast. It's still to early to know if/when the storm will have any impact on North Georgia weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.