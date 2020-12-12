Widespread fog this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory until 9am otherwise it will be a sunny, mild day with highs in the mid 60's. Rain moves in tonight after 10 pm.
- Normal high: 55°
- Rain chance: 50% after 9 p.m.
What you need to know
Today will be dry with sun in the afternoon and mild temperatures.
We'll see rain move into metro Atlanta after 9 p.m. Sunday night through Monday morning.
(WATCH: Q/A with Rodney Harris on multiple rounds of rain)
If you drive to work before 7 a.m. Monday, your commute will be wet. If you drive to work after 7 a.m. Monday, the rain will be moving out.
It'll also be much colder Monday afternoon. Highs will drop from the upper 60's Sunday afternoon to the upper 50's Monday afternoon.
7 Day Forecast
