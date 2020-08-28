Expect scattered showers early today and then this afternoon will be partly sunny and breezy.
(WATCH: Facebook Q/A with Rodney Harris)
Saturday overview
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal high: 87°
- Rain chance: 60%
What you need to know
There will be two rounds of rain in north Georgia through Saturday. Scattered showers and a few storms will continue through sunset. Afterward, a second round of showers and storms will move into north Georgia overnight through Saturday morning.
Timeline
- AM:
A few scattered showers and an isolated t'storm. The risk of severe weather is low.
- Noon- 5 p.m.
Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant
Severe weather risk is low.
There is a level 1 risk of severe storms from Atlanta through early Saturday morning.
A level 1 risk is the lowest severe weather risk. An isolated severe storm is possible with gusty winds and a brief tornado, particularly northwest of metro Atlanta.
