Friday Forecast:  

A mix of sun and clouds, with filtered sunshine through the afternoon. Breezy and comfortable.

  • High: 75°
  • Normal High: 76°
  • Rain chance:  0% 

What you need to know:

Rain Chances

The weather continues to improve into the weekend, with a beautiful Saturday ahead! Gorgeous sunshine returns with low humidity and highs near 80. Clouds increase quickly on Sunday and rain and storms return next week. 

