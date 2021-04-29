Friday Forecast:
A mix of sun and clouds, with filtered sunshine through the afternoon. Breezy and comfortable.
- High: 75°
- Normal High: 76°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
The weather continues to improve into the weekend, with a beautiful Saturday ahead! Gorgeous sunshine returns with low humidity and highs near 80. Clouds increase quickly on Sunday and rain and storms return next week.
