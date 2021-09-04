Great weather continues Saturday night into Sunday. The temperature dips into the 60s again Saturday night. Expect warm sunshine on Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possibly on Labor Day.
Sunday Forecast:
A clear and cool, comfortable start in the 60s. Plenty of sunshine through midday. Some high clouds in the afternoon. Warmer, but not humid.
- High Temperature: 87°
- Normal High: 86°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need To Know
An approaching cold front brings isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. The best chance of rain is from midday through the afternoon, but it does not look like a lot of rain in north Georgia. If you have outdoor plans, just know that you may have to duck inside for a bit to get out of a shower/storm. Most of the time it will be dry. It will be in the mid 80s with moderate humidity.
Scattered showers are possible again on Tuesday. It looks dry from Wednesday through the end of the workweek with highs in the 80s.
Tropics
Larry is a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm may become a category 4 storm before curving north as it approaches Bermuda. A direct hit on the island is very unlikely, but blustery conditions cannot be ruled out. There is a low chance of a tropical storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico by mid to late next week.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.