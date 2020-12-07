TUESDAY FORECAST
Sunny, breezy and chilly with highs in the upper 40s but wind chills in the 30s through the afternoon.
- High Temperature: 49°
- Normal High: 56°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
Tuesday night looks cold with a diminishing wind. Temps will fall to near or below freezing again by dawn on Wednesday. The warm-up begins Wednesday afternoon as the temperature gets to near normal under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
It looks nice and mild late in the workweek. Thursday and Friday temps reach the 60s with lots of sunshine. The next chance of rain is on Saturday when a front brings showers. A few showers may linger into Sunday, with colder temperatures returning next week.
