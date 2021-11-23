Temperatures will once again drop quickly tonight, with low temperatures dropping to the upper 20s and low 30s. Tonight will not be as windy, so no extreme wind chills this evening.
Wednesday's forecast
Sunny skies. Cold morning with a chilly afternoon.
- High temperature: 58°
- Normal high: 61°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Temperatures will gradually warm up, with the warmest day of the week on Thanksgiving! Highs Thursday will reach the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.
Clouds will increase Thursday evening with rain moving in late Thursday night. The rain will come to an end early Friday morning...with cold temperatures moving back in for Black Friday.
7 Day Forecast
