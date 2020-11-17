Temperatures will once again drop quickly overnight. We'll see clear skies and low humidity as lows drop to the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning.
Thursday's Forecast
Sunny and Cool.
- High temperature: 63°
- Normal High: 63°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Temperatures will gradually warm up as we head towards the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will reach near 70 both Saturday and Sunday!
The next chance of rain doesn't arrive until early next week. We will see a very small chance of rain Monday as a cold front moves through the area. The next chance of rain is Wednesday. As of now, it looks like the rain will move our early Wednesday, leaving us dry just in time for Thanksgiving Day!
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.