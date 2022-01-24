It felt great outside Monday afternoon, and it will stay near to above normal on Tuesday. However, that weather will not last as it gets gradually colder through late this week.
Tuesday's weather:
Mostly cloudy and mid 30s to low 40s at dawn. Partly to mostly cloudy through the day with highs in the mid 50s. Clearing and colder at night.
- High: 57°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know
Dry weather likely continues for a while in north Georgia. It will turn cooler, but not terribly cold, in the mid to late workweek. The only chance of precipitation is on Friday if a storm develops a bit closer than expect to north Georgia. Right now, it looks like it will happen too far east for any precipitation and we'll get a legitimate shot of cold air to start the weekend.
Lows will be in the 20s again this weekend, and it may not get too much above 40 on Saturday afternoon. It looks a bit milder Sunday afternoon following a frigid start to the day. The outlook for early February features a decent chance for warmer than normal weather.
7 Day Forecast
