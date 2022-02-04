Gusty winds bring in colder and drier air for the weekend. It will feel like the teens early Saturday morning as the temperature falls into the 20s.
Saturday Forecast
Sunny, but cold. A gusty wind early in the day gradually diminishes in the afternoon. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s and feeling colder because of the breeze.
- Forecast High: 49°
- Normal High: 56°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
The temperature falls into the 20s again Saturday night. Expect it to get to near 50 on Sunday afternoon with sunshine followed by late-day clouds. A storm system moving by to the east of Georgia may throw a few showers our way on Monday morning. There's a low risk of any steady rain. It will be another chilly day with lots of clouds.
The weather gets brighter and slightly warmer in the middle of next week. The low temperature will continue to be near or below freezing. The high temperature will be in the 50s.
7 Day Forecast
