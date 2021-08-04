Temperatures will once again drop to the 60s tonight with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain low through the evening/overnight - with the highest rain chances in the North Georgia Mountains.
Thursday Forecast:
Plenty of sunshine with a low chance of afternoon rain/storms. Temperatures remain below average, only reaching the mid 80s.
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 10%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Rain chances increase Friday night through Saturday morning, as a low moves in from the Northern Gulf Of Mexico. The highest rain chances will be Saturday morning, with rain chances coming to an end Sunday.
The heat returns Sunday, and continues next week. We'll return to afternoon high temperatures in the 90s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.