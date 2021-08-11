Wednesday Forecast:
Hot and Humid. Scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong/severe, with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
- High temperature: 89°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 60%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
It will stay hot and humid all week, with highs near 90. The heat index will be in the upper 90s this week. Afternoon t-storms will be continue all week.
Tropical Update:
Tropical Storm Fred formed late last night and will make landfall in the Dominican Republic today. It is forecast to track north of Cuba and along the Florida Gulf Coast this weekend. Right now, landfall is expected early Monday morning near Panama City as a strong tropical storm.
After making landfall, it may track westward into Alabama, or curve northeast into Georgia. If it curves into Georgia, we are likely to see heavy rain Monday and Tuesday of next week.
There is a lot of time for the track & intensity of this storm to change, so stay tuned for updates.
