A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8PM for the mountains and Northeast Georgia, where an additional 1-2" of rain is possible through the day today.
Tuesday Forecast:
Cloudy and mild with temps in the 70s through the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be widespread through the day and evening. There will be breaks in the rain, but the threat of rain exists all day.
- High temperature: 81°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 90%
What you need to know
Drier conditions are likely Wednesday, with cloudy skies and occasional showers. A backdoor cold front brings rain chances back to 60% on Thursday.
The warm-up continues this weekend. Rain chances also decrease to about 20%. Look for highs near 90 with typical late-July humidity. It will finally feel like summer again in north Georgia!
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.