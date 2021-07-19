A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8PM for the mountains and Northeast Georgia, where an additional 1-2" of rain is possible through the day today.

Flash Flood Watch

Tuesday Forecast:

Cloudy and mild with temps in the 70s through the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be widespread through the day and evening. There will be breaks in the rain, but the threat of rain exists all day. 

Highs Today
  • High temperature: 81°
  • Normal High: 90°
  • Chance of rain: 90% 

What you need to know

Drier conditions are likely Wednesday, with cloudy skies and occasional showers. A backdoor cold front brings rain chances back to 60% on Thursday. 

Rain Chances

The warm-up continues this weekend. Rain chances also decrease to about 20%. Look for highs near 90 with typical late-July humidity. It will finally feel like summer again in north Georgia! 

Temperature Trend Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.