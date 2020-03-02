The rain is back and the the wet weather will continue for most of the week. Expect off and on rain every day through Thursday. 2-4" rain is likely in north Georgia before the sunshine returns Friday. Flooding is possible on rivers, streams and creeks already swollen from a very rain start to the year.
Monday Forecast
Off and on rain, heavy at times. Temps slowly climb through the 50s. Damp and dreary at night with passing showers, drizzle, mist and fog.
- Normal high: 61°
- High: 58°
- Chance of rain: 90%
What you need to know:
Thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday, especially late in the morning through early in the afternoon. There may be a break in the action late Tuesday into Wednesday morning before more rain returns by midday Wednesday. Rain is likely late Wednesday through Thursday. On average, 3-4" of rain can be expected Monday-Thursday with locally higher amounts up to 6" of rain along and south of I-20. The Flash flooding threat will have to be monitored closely, especially in areas that have had trouble over the past few weeks.
