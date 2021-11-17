Today will be sunny and gorgeous with temps 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts, cooler temperatures return Friday.
Wednesday forecast
Patchy morning fog. Lots of sunshine. Warm Afternoon. Beautiful day!
- High temperature: 74°
- Normal high: 64°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
A cold front will push through North Georgia Thursday. This front will squeeze out a few showers Thursday afternoon, but rainfall totals will be light. Metro Atlanta remain dry and tops about above 70 again.
Behind the front, cooler temperatures move in. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s both Friday and Saturday. A stronger cold front moves through Monday. This second front will bring a winter blasts! Lows are expected to drop into the 20s Tuesday morning...with chilly temperatures expected to stick around through Thanksgiving.
7 Day Forecast
