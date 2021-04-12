It's going to be another Warm Day Tuesday, as highs warm to the low/mid 80s. Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts, temperatures will be cooler by the end of the week.
Tuesday's forecast
- High: 83°
- Normal high: 72°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Clouds increase on Wednesday, and scattered showers are possible in the afternoon and at night. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Cooler weather arrives Thursday and stays into next weekend. Lows will drop to the 40s Thursday night, with highs near 70 Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday.
