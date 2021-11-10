Look for decreasing clouds through the day, with a warm afternoon in the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy it- rain arrives tomorrow and a cold blast arrives this weekend.
Wednesday's forecast
Another gorgeous (and mild) day! Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above average.
- High temperature: 77°
- Normal high: 66°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday. It will not be an all-day washout, and most of the time it will be dry. The best chance of rain is late in the day or during the evening as a front moves through. Highs will be in the 60s and near 70.
Sunshine returns on Friday and continues through the weekend. Friday will be mild, but a cold blast arrives for the weekend. It will feel like winter both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 50s.
7 Day Forecast
