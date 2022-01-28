Friday Forecast:
Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries and sprinkles through the day. Temperatures climb into the upper 40s by the early afternoon. The wind picks up this afternoon and becomes gusty by this evening, and temperatures plummet after sunset.
- High: 49°
- Normal high: 56°
- Chance of rain/snow: 20%
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for parts of North Georgia from midnight tonight through 1pm Saturday. Gusty winds overnight will cause wind chills to dip as low as 0, to -10 in the highest elevations. Please limit your time outside and exposure to the cold through midday Saturday.
What You Need to Know
Extremely cold temperatures and strong winds move in Friday night. Temperatures will drop to the low 20s and teens Saturday morning, with wind chills in the single digits! The brutal wind and cold will continue through the day Saturday, with high temperatures only reaching the 30s!
The wind dies down Saturday night but it will remain cold, with lows again dropping to the low 20s by Sunday morning. Highs warm back to the low 50s by Sunday afternoon.
The warmth returns next week, with highs near or above 60 through most of next week.
7 Day Forecast
