Quiet and cool weather continues on Thursday. Look for a lot of sunshine and temps a few degrees below normal for late-January.
Thursday weather:
Sunny skies. A cold start near or below freezing, then seasonably cool in the afternoon. Not much of a breeze.
- High: 53°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know
Expect cool and cloudy skies on Friday. There may be snow showers in the mountains (north of Pickens and Dawson Counties) during the afternoon. A stray and brief shower cannot be ruled out around Atlanta. The temperature will be in the mid 40s to 50 around the metro area, and 30s to low 40s in the mountains.
The coldest weather of the winter (so far) heads our way Friday night into Saturday. It will fall through the 30s Friday evening with a gusty breeze that will make it feel like the teens to low 20s by midnight. The temperature falls all the way to the teens to low 20s by sunrise on Saturday. The wind will still be active, so wind chills will be 6-12° for a few hours Saturday morning. Even with sunshine, the temperature will struggle to get above the mid 30s on Saturday afternoon.
The wind dies down Saturday night and frigid air remains. Look for lows in the teens to mid 20s early Sunday. It will not be as cold Sunday afternoon with highs near 50. It will stay dry early next week with highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.
7 Day Forecast
