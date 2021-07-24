We have settled into a typically hot and humid weather pattern with pop-up t-storms possible most days in the 7 Day forecast.
Sunday Forecast:
Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Low risk of an afternoon shower/storm - especially northwest of Atlanta. Feels like mid 90s when temperature gets to 90° because of the humidity.
- High temperature: 91°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
Scattered afternoon t-storms are likely on Monday afternoon. They'll be hit and miss, and not everyone will see rain. Torrential downpours are possible in very humid air. Highs will be near 90.
There's a better chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s and feeling like the 90s with high humidity.
The hottest weather so far in 2021 may arrive by the end of the work week. Highs may reach the mid 90s on both Thursday and Friday with a low risk of afternoon storms.
