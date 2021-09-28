The mild nights continue, with warm afternoon temperatures. The forecast stays dry...for now...with rain chances increasing early next week.

Tonight

Wednesday forecast

Sunny and very warm. No Rain.

  • High Temperature: 87°
  • Normal High: 80°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%
Wednesday

What you need to know

We'll have another very warm day on Thursday, with highs again reaching the upper 80s. No rain for now, but rain chances increase early next week.

Highs This Week

7 Day Forecast

