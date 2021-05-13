The Gorgeous weather continues! Tonight will be chilly as lows drop to the upper 40s and low 50s. The afternoon warm-up continues Friday, with highs reaching the low/mid 70s.
Friday Forecast:
A cool morning. Partly cloudy and milder in the afternoon.
High: 73°
Normal High: 81°
Rain Chance: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend. We hit the mid 70s Saturday, and upper 70s Sunday. This weekend will be mild and rain-free! Temps finally return to average next week with highs in the low 80s.
