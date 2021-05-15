A great stretch of weather continues in north Georgia. Look for a decent dose of sunshine on Sunday. There will be more clouds early next week, but it will stay dry.
Sunday Forecast
A comfortably cool start, then warming into the mid 70s by midday. A nice, seasonably warm afternoon with sun and clouds.
High temperature: 80°
Normal high temperature: 81°
Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Dry weather continues early next week with more clouds likely Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be near 80 both days. It gets brighter and warmer late in the workweek. The high may get to the mid 80s by Friday afternoon, and there's a good chance of warm and sunny weather next weekend!
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.