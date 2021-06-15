Great weather continues through the end of the workweek. A potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico could bring rain to north Georgia by the end of the weekend.
Wednesday's forecast
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal high: 87°
- Chance of rain: 0%
Clear and comfortable at dawn. Sunshine and a few clouds with low humidity and a light breeze.
What you need to know
Expect the temperature to fall into the 60s again by late Wednesday night. It will be sunny and a bit warmer, but not humid on Thursday. It stays very nice and not too humid on Friday.
Humidity increases this weekend as we turn our attention to what could become Tropical Storm Claudette in the Gulf of Mexico. That system could bring rain to north Georgia by the end of the weekend. Rain chances are pretty low on Saturday and most of Sunday before increasing Sunday night. Click here for the latest tropical weather forecast.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.