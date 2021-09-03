Friday:

Mostly sunny in the morning with filtered sunshine in the afternoon. It will feel GREAT outside with low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. 

  • High Temperature: 85°
  • Normal High: 87°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%
Plan on no rain through Sunday. A weak cold front moves in Monday and brings a few showers to northern counties, but Metro looks mostly dry through the holiday weekend. 

Humidity returns through the end of the weekend and it will feel like summer again with feels-like temps in the low 90s Sunday and Monday.

Hurricane Larry is strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to become a major hurricane this weekend but will stay at sea with no impact to the United States.

