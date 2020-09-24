Expect scattered rain to continue throughout the day Thursday with the heaviest rain moving in tonight/overnight. Some areas in Northwest Georgia could see up to 2 inches of rain.
Overview
- High Temperature: 70°
- Normal High: 80°
- Rain chance: 80%
What you need to know
As the remnants of Beta move closer to Georgia, scattered rain will continue today through early Friday.
We could see heavier rain overnight that will move out by 8 a.m. Friday with only a few showers expected throughout the day Friday.
This weekend will be warmer with highs in the 80's. There is only a 10% to 30% chance of rain this weekend.
7 Day forecast
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.