Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures, as lows drop to the upper 60s and low 70s. Tuesday will be another dry day, before rain chances increase Wednesday.
Tuesday Forecast:
Partly cloudy. Humid and very warm.
- High Temperature: 88°
- Normal High: 85°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Rain chances increase Wednesday, and there is a higher chance of scattered showers and t-storms Thursday and Friday...and through the weekend. The remnants of Nicholas will bring tropical moisture over North Georgia, heavy at times. The rain and clouds will lower temperatures. We will see highs near 90 Tuesday, with highs only reaching the low 80s/upper 70s Wednesday through Monday.
7 Day Forecast
