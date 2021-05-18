Temperatures will continue to climb this week, before reaching the 90s this weekend! Next week, the warm up continues, with highs reaching the mid 90s by next Monday.
Wednesday Forecast
Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A comfortable breeze. Highs near 80.
High temperature: 80°
Normal high temperature: 82°
Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Temperatures will gradually rise all week. The warmest days of the year arrive this weekend, with upper 80s Saturday and 90 degrees likely Sunday. Highs will continue to warm up, and reach the mid 90s next week. We have very little/no rain in the forecast for the next 7 days.
