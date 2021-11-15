Lots of sunshine through this week, with warmer afternoons on the way.
Monday forecast
Sunny and cool.
- High temperature: 60°
- Normal high: 65°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will gradually get milder with highs around 70 Tuesday and Wednesday under dry skies. Showers are possible on Thursday afternoon/evening as a front passes and brings cool air back for late in the workweek.
7 Day Forecast
