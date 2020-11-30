Another frigid day on tap with windy conditions and mid-winter temperatures.
TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny, breezy and very cold for early December. Temps struggle to get above 40 in the afternoon, and it feels like the 30s at best. Less wind, clear skies and very cold again Tuesday night with lows 25-30° Wednesday morning.
- High Temperature: 43°
- Normal High: 58°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Look for highs near 50 on Wednesday and in the upper 50s on Thursday. More rain is possible at the end of the workweek.
