The last of the showers and thunderstorms move out overnight, and a great stretch of weather starts Thursday and lasts into next week.
Thursday Forecast:
Clouds early then increasing sunshine. A northwest breeze kicks in and it may gust over 20 mph. The breeze ushers in much lower humidity. Temps fall to the 50s/60s by late Thursday night.
- High Temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 86°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need To Know
We have a spectacular stretch of weather ahead for this weekend and early next week. Humidity will be very low on Thursday and Friday, and it will stay pretty comfortable this weekend, even as it warms into the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Highs could reach 90 early next week as dry weather continues.
Tropics
Tropical Storm Mindy formed Wednesday afternoon in the northern Gulf of Mexico. The minimal tropical storm will move across the Florida Panhandle and south Georgia Wednesday night. It will not be strong enough to cause widespread damage or flooding. The storm weakens and moves into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning.
