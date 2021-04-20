Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s tonight with mostly clear skies. Big changes move in Wednesday as a cold front moves through North Georgia. Wednesday will be windy and much cooler!
Wednesday Forecast:
Breezy and much cooler. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Wind gusts up to 35mph.
- High: 62° (Around midnight tonight)
- Normal High: 74°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Wednesday's front will bring little rain, with only a slight chance of a few showers in the North Georgia Mountains early Wednesday. Otherwise, no rain is expected with this front.
Wednesday will be windy! A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 8am to 10pm Wednesday. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-20mph, with wind gusts up to 35mph.
Behind the front, It will be chilly. Wednesday night, temperature will drop into the 30s. Patchy frost is possible in the North Georgia Mountains.
Some areas in the upper elevations of the North Georgia Mountains could see freezing temperatures that could damage/kill sensitive crops. Gilmer, Fannin, Union, and Towns Counties are under a freeze watch late Wednesday night until early Thursday morning.
The next chance of rain is Saturday, with showers and heavy rain possible. 1" to 2" of rain is expected Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 70s.
