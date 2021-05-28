Rain is moving out of north Georgia overnight. Expect a cooler and dry start to the Memorial day weekend with a gradual warm-up on Monday. 

Saturday Summary

Partly cloudy, breezy, much cooler. Temps may not get much above 70° in northwest Georgia. A bit milder, but cooler than normal, from Atlanta to the southeast. 

  • High temperature: 76°
  • Normal high: 84°
  • Chance of rain: 0% 
True Hourly Temps Tomorrow.png

What you need to know

Saturday night looks quite cool for late-May with lows in the low to mid 50s in north Georgia. Expect a blend of clouds and sun on Sunday with highs in the 70s again. It will dip into the 50s again Sunday night. 

Futurecast IBM GRAF LR Matrix Fred.png
Next 6 Lows Fred.png

Memorial Day looks sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Warm and humid weather is likely in the middle of next week. It will be dry on Tuesday with a low risk of showers/storms on Wednesday. The rain chances increase late in the workweek. 

Rain Chances Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.