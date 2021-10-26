Tuesday forecast
Sunny and much cooler. Windy in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 25 mph.
- High Temperature: 67°
- Normal High: 71°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Tonight will be the coldest night of fall thus far, with temps dropping into the low to mid 40s across Metro by sunrise Wednesday. It will remain dry on Wednesday, as highs rebound to the low 70s. That will be the warmest day of the next several, with much cooler temperatures moving in late this week.
A slow-moving storm system will bring rain throughout the day on Thursday. Showers and clouds linger Friday and Saturday, with winter-like highs in the 50s.
As the Braves return home to Truist Park, it will be chilly for the World Series Friday and Saturday. Bring a jacket (possibly a rain jacket Friday) if heading to the game.
7 Day Forecast
