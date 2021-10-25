We'll see a few light showers through the early evening as a cold front approaches. Rain will be isolated and light, with clearing conditions tonight. Behind the front, it will be breezy and cooler - with lots of sunshine Tuesday.
Tuesday forecast
Sunny and breezy. Wind gusts up to 25 mph. Cooler temperatures.
- High Temperature: 66°
- Normal High: 71°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will remain dry on Wednesday, as highs rebound to the low 70s. That will be the warmest day of the next several, with much cooler temperatures moving in late this week.
A slow-moving storm system will bring rain throughout the day on Thursday. Behind the rain, much cooler temperatures!
As the Braves return home to Truist Park, it will be chilly for the World Series Friday and Saturday. Bring a jacket if heading to the game.
7 Day Forecast
