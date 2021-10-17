A chilly morning!! Lows are in the 40s this morning, the coldest air since the middle of May!
SUNDAY'S FORECAST:
Bright and sunny! Low humidity and cool.
- High Temperature: 68°
- Normal High: 74°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Low temperatures will remain chilly through early next week. Lows will reach the 40s through Tuesday morning.
Afternoon high temperatures will gradually warm up. Highs will be in the low/mid 70s starting Monday, and will stay in the 70s all week.
7 Day Forecast
