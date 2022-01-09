Dry and chilly weather is ahead for most of the upcoming week. The temperature will struggle to reach 50° through midweek. It looks a bit milder late in the workweek. The next chance of rain is next weekend.
Monday Forecast:
Clouds early, then mostly sunny. 10-15 mph wind with 20-25 mph gusts. Temperature reaches mid to upper 40s, but it feels colder due to the wind.
- High Temperature: 50°
- Average High: 54°
- Rain Chance: 0%
What You Need to Know:
It will fall below freezing at night in the midweek. Highs will be in the 40s for most on Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for mid 50s with dry weather likely Thursday and Friday. Rain is possible again next weekend.
7 Day Forecast
