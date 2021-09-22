Today is the first day of fall! We'll see beautiful weather over the next several days, with cooler nights and low humidity.
Tonight, It will be breezy and much cooler! Lows will drop to the low 50s by Thursday morning.
Thursday Forecast:
Sunny and nice! Low humidity and cooler. No Rain.
- High Temperature: 73°
- Normal High: 82°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
The chilly nights/mornings continue through the weekend! Lows will continue to drop to the low/mid 50s through Monday morning.
It will remain sunny for the next several days, with slightly higher humidity this weekend. No rain in the 7-day forecast. Enjoy!
7 Day Forecast
